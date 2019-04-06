Summer is here and so is the time to hit the swimming pool. So take a look at some of the sexiest Bollywood divas- Sunny Leone, Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif and many more who are raising temperatures with their sexy bikini wear. Take a look at their photos inside.

Summer is here and the time to hit the beach is finally in, dressed in the choicest of swimwear and bikinis our Bollywood divas are celebrating the arrival of summer. From perfect tan bodies to flaunting their washboard abs the Bollywood sensations are leaving no stone unturned to show off their curvaceous bodies.

From Former adult star Sunny Leone to Bagghi 2 star Disha Patani to Kalank Star Alia Bhatt take a look at some of the sexiest Bollywood actress who are posing in the scorching sun already and raising the temperatures with their photos!

Sunny Leone

Former adult star Sunny Leone who is currently working of her upcoming shows Karenjit Kaur Season 3 is posing in this beautiful two piece peach bikini on the beach. Pairing it up with kohled eyes, accessories and nude lipstick sunny is a sight to behold! Take a look

Katrina Kaif

The 20 million follower star Katrina Kaif is currently wrapping up her Salman Khan movie Bharat and recent;y posted a picture of her dressed in a black monokini. Katrina is a water baby and her Instagram is proof of that.

Disha Patani

Baaghi 2 star who is the ambassador of Calvin Klein is often seen dressed in swimsuits and bikinis. The picture which is taking the internet by storm is of Disha dressed in a pink monokini.

Alia Bhatt

The Kalank star looks exceptional in this tight white bodysuit and oh boy! we have to say Alia is the next-gen actor!

Kiara Advani

The lust stories actor who was seen in the Kalank song First Class opposite Varun Dhawan is surely rasing temperatures with her bikini looks and we can’t stop staring! Take a look

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More