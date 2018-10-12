Bollywood bombshell and former porn star Sunny Leone is currently having the best time of her in in Mexico where she is off for a vacation. The Baby Doll has been posting some steamy and sexy photos on her Instagram account from her Mexico holiday and the pictures are just too hot to handle!

Soon after the diva shared a sexy beach photo wearing a white bikini which has taken social media by storm, Sunny Leone has once again set the Internet on fire with her latest photo which the item girl of Bollywood shared on her official Instagram account.

Dressed in a sexy black monokini, Sunny Leone looks steamy hot as she makes some sexy poses for the camera in that black monokini along with Black Square shaped glasses. Her sexy curves and seductive expressions are making her look even hotter.

She has featured in a number of Bollywood films but is best known for her steamy dance numbers which set the silver screen on fire! She is currently seen hosting MTV's Splitsvilla which is one of the most popular reality TV shows.

