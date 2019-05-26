Bollywood Baby Doll Sunny Leone has been breaking the Internet with her sexy and hot photos as well as videos which she has been sharing on her official Instagram account.

Sunny Leone will soon be making her debut in the Tamil and Malayalam movies

Bollywood stunner Sunny Leone has been killing it on Instagram with her sexy and hot photos which she has been sharing on her official Instagram account. In the latest photo shared by the Bollywood sex bomb, Sunny Leone looks sizzling in a blue floral print crop top with a matching skirt and is surrounded with blue purple and green balloons. Her purple shades and the purple lipstick in making her look cuter and the sexy glares are to die for!

Sunny Leone’s photo has been breaking the Internet and has gone viral on social media. Sunny Leone has starred in a number of Bollywood movies such as Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Ek Paheli Leela, Singh Is Bliing, One Night Stand, Beiimaan Love, Mastizaade, Tera Intezaar, Arjun Patiala, among several others.

Sunny Leone will soon be making her debut in the Tamil and Malayalam movies such as Rangeela, Madhura Raja and Veeramadevi in which she will be playing the role of a princess warrior.

Sunny Leone made her debut in the Bollywood film industry in 2012 with Mahesh Bhatt’s erotic thriller Jism 2 after she participated in the 5th season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman Khan.

Sunny Leone is a former porn star who is now known for her sexy item numbers such as Pink Lips, Shake That Booty, Tu Zaroorat Nahi Tu Zaroori Hai, Choli Blockbuster, Laila Main Laila, Trippy Trippy, Baby Doll Main Sone Di, Chaar Bottle Vodka, among several others.

Sunny Leone has also hosted several television reality shows such as MTV Splitsvilla and she also starred in her own biopic web-series Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone which streams on Zee 5.

Sunny Leone has a massive fan base on social media and millions of Instagram followers.

For all the latest Entertainment News News, download NewsX App