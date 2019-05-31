Sunny Leone sexy photo: Bollywood stunner Sunny Leone has been breaking the Internet with her sexy photos which she has been posting on her official Instagram account, have a look!

Sunny Leone sexy photo: The Baby Doll of Bollywood, Sunny Leone has taken over the Internet after she shared a sexy photo on her Instagram account in which she is seen with stylish braids which are looking too cute on her! The photo was shared from the sets of Splitsvilla 12 as Sunny Leone will be hosting the show along with Rannivjay Singh. Sunny Leone has previously hosted Splitsvilla season 7, 8, 9 10 and 11. Sunny Leone is a former porn star who is now a popular Bollywood actress and is known for her sensuous item numbers such as Pink Lips, Shake That Booty, Tu Zaroorat Nahi Tu Zaroori Hai, Laila Main Laila, Choli Blockbuster, Trippy Trippy, among many others.

Sunny Leone became a popular name in India after she participated in the Indian controversial reality show Bigg Boss in 2011 post which she made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Jism 2 which was a blockbuster.

Sunny Leone has starred in movies like Ragini MMS 2, Jackpot, Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Mastizaade, One Night Stand, Beiimaan Love, among many others. She will be making her debut in Tamil and Malayalam film industry with movies like Madhura Raja, Rangeela and Veeramadevi.

Sunny Leone is one of the most searched celebrities on Google and she has millions of followers on photo-sharing app Instagram. Sunny Leone is known for her sexy dance moves and her bold and sultry photos, as well as videos, take social media by storm!

Sunny Leone is married to Daniel Weber and is a doting mother to three beautiful kids. Sunny Leone leaves no stone unturned to woo her fans with her sexy photos which she posts on her Instagram account.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App