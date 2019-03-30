Sunny Leone sexy photo: Bollywood dancing sensation Sunny Leone's latest Instagram photo in which she is dressed in a blue jumpsuit has been breaking the Internet as the diva is looking too hot to handle!

Sunny Leone sexy photo: Bollywood stunner Sunny Leone, who is a popular Bollywood actress and a former adult star, has been winning the Internet with her sexy, hot and stunning photos which she keeps sharing on her Instagram account. In the latest photo shared by Sunny Leone on her official Instagram, the dancing sensation of Bollywood is looking sexy in a blue denim jumpsuit ad she is looking too hot to handle! Sunny Leone is a television host, model, Bollywood actress and a sensational dancer as well. Sunny Leone is also a social media sensation with more than 18 million followers on the photo-sharing app Instagram.

Sunny Leone’s Instagram profile is filled with her hot and sexy photos as well as videos which set social media on fire! She has starred in Bollywood films like Ragini MMS 2, Jackpot, Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, One Night Stand, Mastizaade, Beiimaan Love, Tera Intezaar, among a few others and won millions of hearts with her sexy dance in popular item songs such as Tu Zaroorat Nahi Tu Zaroori Hai, Laila Main Laila, Choli Blockbuster, Kuth Kuth Jayacha Honeymoon La, Deo Deo, Pink Lips, Shake That Booty, Chaar Bottle Vodka, Baby Doll Main Sone Di, among many others.

The former porn star is one of the most searched social media personalities and celeb on Google and has a huge fan following across the globe! She also played the lead role in her own biopic web-series titled Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone.

She is married to American businessman Daniel Weber and is a lovely mother to three kids. Sunny and Daniel adopted baby girl Nisha Kaur Weber in 2017 and later welcomed twin boys—Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber.

Sunny Leone has hosted television shows like MTV Splitsvilla and will be soon making her debut in Tamil and Malayalam film industries with her upcoming film Veeramadevi, Madhura Raja and Rangeela. Sunny Leone, who is a former porn star is one of the most phenomenal dancers in the Hindi film industry!

