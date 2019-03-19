Sunny Leone sexy photo: The dancing sensation of Bollywood, Sunny Leone has been killing it on Instagram with her sexy and hot photos as well as videos. Her latest photo in which she is dressed in a sultry pink outfit is too hot to handle!

Sunny Leone sexy photo: Bollywood stunner Sunny Leone has been killing it on Instgaram with her latest sexy photo which she shared on her official Instagram account on Tuesday afternoon and the photo has taken the Internet by storm. In the photo, Sunny Leone is dressed in a sexy baby pink lehenga with a sultry silver shimmery blouse and her stunning pose is to die for! Sunny Leone is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian film industry who is also a former porn star.

In 2011, Sunny Leone participated in popular Indian controversial reality show Bigg Boss in the 5th season and later starred in Bollywood film Jism 2 which was helmed by Mahesh Bhatt and was an erotic-thriller. Sunny Leone has featured in a number of films such as Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Mastizaade, One Night Stand, Beiimaan Love, among many others. Sunny Leone is one of the sexiest dancers in the industry and her item songs such as Pink Lips, Shake That Booty, Choli Blockbuster, Laila Main Laila, Tu Zaroorat Nahi Tu Zaroori Hai, Piya More, Trippy Trippy, among others made her a dancing sensation.

Sunny Leone will now be making her debut in the Tamil film industry with upcoming film Veeramadevi. She will also be making her debut in the Malayalam film industry with Rangeela and Madhura Raja.

Sunny Leone also played the lead role in her own biopic web-series Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. Her performance in the web-series was highly applauded by all. Sunny Leone has also hosted television reality shows such as MTV Splitsvilla, among a few others.

Sunny Leone is one of the most popular faces in the Indian film industry and has been ruling Bollywood. She is also a social media sensation and has millions of followers on photo-sharing app Instagram.

Sunny Leone is married to American businessman Daniel Weber and is a doting mother to three adorable kids—Nisha Kaur Weber, Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber.

