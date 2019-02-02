Sunny Leone sexy photo: The gorgeous baby doll of Bollywood is all set to entertain her fanbase with the upcoming Malayalam film titled Rangeela. Sunny Leone took to her official Instagram handle to shar her yet another cute photo after making us all go gaga with her adorable Instagram post with Ranvijay. Take a look at the cute Instafram post of Sunny Leone which has crossed 471k likes.

Sunny Leone sexy photo: The gorgeous lady who never misses a chance to make her fans go gaga with her beauty, recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another cute picture on Instagram. Sunny Leone in the post is seen wearing a hot denim shots with a printed t-shirt. In all smiles and a perfect make-up, Leone simply slayed her casual look in the post that has garnered over 471k likes on social media. Take a look at the adorable photo of Sunny Leone:

Well, the stunning diva who made her television debut with Bigg Boss, is all set to entertain her huge fanbase with upcoming movie Rangeela. She took to her official account to share the news on her starting shooting for Mollywood movie in Goa. The comedy entertainer also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu and Salim Kumar. Pictures of Sunny Leone practicing the rituals before starting shooting, went viral on social media today i.e. February 1, 2019.

Take a look at the pictures in which our beauty is seen wearing a black coloured pant and a stripped casual shirt.

She was recently spotted having a gala time on the sets of Madhura Raja. The Malayalam film which stars Manmootty in the lead will have Sunny Leone doing a special item number of the upcoming project. Apart from that, Leone will also feature in historical action war movie, Veeramadevi. Helmed and written by V.C. Vadivudaiyan is a film dubbed in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam.

