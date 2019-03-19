Sunny Leone sexy photo: Sunny Leone is taking social media with her latest photo. Shared by celebrity photographer, Sunny Leone looks uber-hot donning a white and golden monokini. With her sultry expressions and bold body language, Sunny is leaving no stone unturned to soar temperatures.

Sunny Leone sexy photo: With her bold career choices and a sensational persona, Bollywood diva Sunny Leone has emerged as a known face of the entertainment world not just in India but worldwide. Having rose to fame with her songs like Baby Doll, Laila Mein Laila, Pani Wala Dance, she is one of the hottest and gorgeous personalities and leaves no stone unturned to make heads turn. On March 19, Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani has shared a new photo of Sunny on his official Instagram account that is setting the Internet on fire.

Donning a white and golden strappy monokini accessorised with statement earrings and a chunky bracelet, Sunny is raising the temperature on social media. As she looks into the camera lens, she is making everyone go weak in the knees with her sensuous body language and seductive expressions. Charmed by her beauty and sultry avatar, fans cannot stop complimenting the diva on the Instagram post.

After acting, Sunny has ventured into production following the footsteps of Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan and many more. On being asked about her upcoming projects, Sunny revealed to an entertainment portal that she has two television shows coming up. Along with being a part of two south Indian films, Sunny is also working in a Hindi film produced her own banner. She added that they will start working on the film this year.

Talking about how she loves the creative side of production, Sunny said that she loves curating ideas, scripts and coming up with creative ways to make a project more interesting. She delved into it further and called her team and Husband Daniel Weber the brain behind their production company SunnyCity Entertainment.

Sunny Leone recently completed the shooting schedule of MTV show Splitsvilla 11 alongside co-host Rannvijay Sigha. She also garnered acclaim for her biopic Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny that narrated her journey from a middle-class girl from Canada to a Bollywood celebrity.

