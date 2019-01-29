Sunny Leone sexy photo: And the much-awaited look of Sunny Leone from Dabboo Ratnani's 2019 calendar is out on social media. The stunning diva of Bollywood who is thorougly loved for her amazing performance in Baby Doll song, took to her official Instagram handle to share the first picture from the photo-shoot that has already set the Internet on fire.

Sunny Leone sexy photo: With Bollywood divas making their fans go gaga by posting their Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2019 photoshoot, our gorgeous lady who is also known as the Baby Doll of Bollywood, is the latest one to add to the list. The stunning diva who never fails to treat her fanbase with sizzling photos on Instagram and sexy dance moves in Bollywood songs, simply set the Internet on fire and we don’t need to prove that!

Sunny took to her official Instagram handle to share her photo today i.e. January 28. With sensuous expresson on face and a perfect hair-do, Leone’s latest Instagram post in a red jacket and black under-wear is too hot to handle. Her on the point make-up and toned legs simply complimented the entire picture that has already garnered over 297k likes on social media with her fans praising the new look in the comment section. Take a look at the picture here:

Earlier on January 11, Sunny Leone took to her photo-sharing account to share the news of being a part of Dabboo Ratnani’s much-awaited photoshoot Calendar for 2019, by posting a video with one of the best known photographers of India. In the clip that garnered over 149k likes on Instagram, shows how excited and happy Sunny is to work with Dabboo.

On the work front, Sunny Leone is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie titled Tina and Lolo. Helmed by Devang Dholakia and bankrolled by Jayantilal Gada, the action erotic thriller starring Karisha Tanna, Deepak Tijori, Taaha Shah and Meherzan Mazda will hit the theatres in April, 2019.

