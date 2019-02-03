Sunny Leone sexy photo: The gorgeous pink lips diva of Bollywood, Sunny Leone took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another uber-hot Splitsvilla season 11 grand finale look. The photo which was uploaded on February 3, has so far garnered over 402,336 likes on social media.

Sunny Leone sexy photo: In a rickshaw printed yellow cold shoulder top with hot denim shots and a perfect shades, Sunny Leone simply slayed her Splitsvilla grand finale look. Well, her jewellery and a perfect hair-do is simply complimenting her attire. Making her over 18.4 million followers go gaga with the photo on Instagram on Saturday i.e February 3, Leone’s Instagram post garnered over 402,336 likes within hours of its upload. If you still haven’t seen her latest Instagram post, take a look at the picture here:

On the work front, yesterday i.e. February 1, pictures of Sunny Leone practicing puja before starting the shooting of her upcoming Malyalam movie titled Rangeela. The gorgeous diva who was last seen as essaying the role of Veeramadevi, is excited to do yet another Mollywood project which stars actors like Salim Kumar and Suraj Venjaramoodu. The photos of Sunny Leone in a black coloured pants and striped shirt set the Internet on fire within minutes of its upload that excited her fans for the forthcoming movie which is likely to hit the theatres next year.

We all know, Sunny Leone is immensely love and praised for her hard work in Southern entertainment industry. Well, not just the films, Leone soon will force you to groove to the beats of Madhura Raja’s item song. Manmootty starrer Madhura Raja, will have Sunny Leone as a special appearance.

Also watch the super hit songs of Sunny Leone that forced us to fall in love with her in such a short time in the industry:

