Sunny Leone sexy photo: Bollywood's baby doll once again rose the temperature with her latest Instagram post in which she is seen wearing a see-through body-hugging black coloured dress. Her sensuous expression in the picture is all that stole the limelight and made fans click the heart button 83,331 times.

Sunny Leone sexy photo: In a black see throw body-hugging dress with dropping silver coloured earrings, Sunny Leone looks uber-hot in her latest Instagram post. The gorgeous lady simply looks beautiful with nude make-up and peach coloured lip shade. Asking her huge fanbase about how they doing, Sunny Leone’s sensuous expression simply made our day. Well, within a few minutes Bollywood’s baby doll has set the Internet on fire and garnered over 83,331 hearts.

Setting fashion goals for her over 19.2 million followers on the photo-sharing app, Sunny Leone barely misses an opportunity of making us all go gaga with her looks and pictures in sexy dresses. The hottie who made us all fall in love with her in Bigg Boss is all set to make her Malayalam debut with Madhuraraja. Helmed by Vysakh, the action thriller is bankrolled by Nelson Ipe under the banners of Nelson Ipe Cinemas. The film which also stars Mammootty and Jai will hit the theatres on April 12 just a week after her controversial movie titled Veeramadevi’s release which is scheduled to release on April 5.

In the meanwhile, take a sneak peek into Sunny Leone’s latest hot photo which is a must watch!

Talking about her other projects, there are reports of Sunny Leone being a part of Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon starrer Arjun Patiala.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More