Sunny Leone is one of the most famous international celebrities and a big name of Bollywood too. Her real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra and she was born on 13 May 1981 in Sarnia, Ontario to Sikh-Punjabi parents. As a teen, she was more like a tomboy and loved to play hockey in the streets with the boys. She was previously a pornstar. Before stepping in the porn industry, she was employed in a German bakery.

Sunny Leone got her first break in 2005; she was a red carpet reporter for the MTV awards on MTV India. She had a cameo in the movie ‘The girl next door’. She participated in the 5th Installment of the Indian reality show Bigg Boss in the year 2011. She gained huge popularity after this as her followers on twitter feed gained a number of 8000 followers in just 2 days.

She got her first chance in a Bollywood in 2012 in the movie Jism 2 produced and directed by Pooja Bhatt. The film was commercially a successful one but weak for critics. Her second movie was Ekta Kapoor’s Ragini MMS 2, the movie performed superbly at the box office and was appraised by the critics too. She appeared in many films and many item numbers after that and her item number ‘Laila Mai Laila’ from the movie ‘Raees’with a Shah Rukh Khan was a big hit.

Talking about her personal life, she dated Russell Peters but they broke up in the year 2007. After that, she had a one-year relationship with Matt Erikson, vice-president of marketing at Playboy Enterprises. Later on, she broke up with him and got married to Daniel Weber. In 2017 they both adopted a girl child from Latur, a village in Maharashtra and named the girl Nisha Kaur Weber.

