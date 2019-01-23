Sunny Leone sexy photos: Bollywood diva Sunny Leone is back to make everyone go weak in the knees with her latest photos. On Tuesday, January 22, Sunny attended the screening of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's upcoming film Rubaru Roshni in Mumbai and the photos of the same are taking social media by storm. For the event, Sunny opted for a monochrome outfit and she looks absolutely sizzling.

Sunny Leone sexy photos: The screening of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Rubrau Roshni was a starry one. From Bollywood celebrities to telly stars, the event saw some prominent names in the guest list. Among the ones that turned heads with their appearance, Bollywood diva Sunny Leone left many surprised. Raising the oomph quotient at the red carpet, Sunny turned up at the event looking absolutely sizzling at ever.

For the screening, Sunny Leone opted for a monochrome dress with knee-high boots and a bag clutch. To complete the look, she paired her outfit with hoop silver earrings and tied her hair in a high ponytail. With a glowing makeup, Sunny opted for a mauve lipshade. To share her look from the event, Sunny Leone took to her official Instagram account a few hours ago and posted her latest photos.

In just a few hours, the photo has already garnered 233, 995 likes and is seen making everyone go gaga over her. With her massive fan base and crazy fan following, the comment section under the photo has been flooded with praises. However, this is not the first time that Sunny Leone has stunned everyone with her gorgeous photos. Being an avid social media users, the actor keeps treating her fans with her latest photos and videos.

Take a glimpse at her Instagram account-

On the professional front, Sunny Leone is garnering praises for her stint in biopic web-series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. The diva will be soon making her Tollywood debut with the film Veeramadevi.

