Sunny Leone sexy photos: Known to set the screens on fire with her uber-hot avatar, Bollywood diva Sunny Leone has shared her latest photo on her official Instagram account. In the photo shared by Sunny, she can be seen looking stunning in a shimmery silver outfit. With this, the diva is making adorable expressions in the photo that are making everyone go gaga over her. Shared just a few hours ago, the photo has already crossed 100,000 likes on Instagram.

Bollywood ‘s babydoll Sunny Leone is a stunner and she knows it. With her sensational dance moves and sizzling persona, the diva has carved a space for herself in the entertainment industry. As she continues to rule million hearts, Sunny never leaves a chance to set the temperatures soaring on social media with her breathtaking photos. To kickstart the weekend, Sunny took to her official Instagram account a few hours ago to share her latest photo that is making everyone go weak in the knees.

Reflecting her goofy side, Sunny is seen making a funny expression on the sets of what seems like a music video. Dressed in a shimmery silver outfit with a cut-out detailing, Sunny has kept her hair open for a picture-perfect look. The diva is carrying off her look with dewy makeup, layers of mascara and a mauve lip shade.

Shared just a few hours ago, the photo has already garnered 111, 844 likes and is going viral on social media in no time. With this, social media users cannot stop showering compliments on the diva in the comment section reflecting her massive fanbase and craze among the fans.

Post a successful stint in Bigg Boss, Sunny Leone made her Bollywood debut with Jism 2. Since then, she has delivered several blockbuster songs like Baby Doll, Laila Main Laila, Pani Wala Dance and many more. It was only recently that the diva garnered a lot of praise for her biopic web series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone.

Take a glimpse at her Instagram account-

