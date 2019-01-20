Sunny Leone sexy photos: Known to set the screens on fire, Bollywood diva Sunny Leone has shared her latest photo on her official Instagram account. In the photo shared by Sunny, she can be setting the screens on fire in a red dress. Looking at the photo, one can state that the photo is from her recent appearance on Kapil Sharma's show The Kapil Sharma Show. Have a look at the photo here-

With her sensational dance moves and sizzling persona, Sunny Leone has captured the hearts of millions. Be it her top chartbusters or uber-hot photos on social media, the diva knows how to woo her fans and this time is no different. On Sunday, Sunny Leone took to her official Instagram account to share one of her latest photos and it has left everyone stunned.

Present on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunny looks radiant in the latest photo. Dressed in a one-shoulder red dress, Sunny is accentuating the look with statement earrings and silver heels. To amp up the fashion quotient, the stunner has tied her hair in a ponytail and is completing the look with dewy makeup and bold red lipstick.

Take a look at Sunny Leone’s latest photo:

Garnering over 37, 473 likes, the photo is receiving a lot of love and appreciation on social media. With this, the comment section under the photo has been flooded with a series of praises. Before this, Sunny had shared a series of photos from the same event in which she can be seen posing with comedian Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek.

Having featured in songs like Baby Doll, Laila Main Laila, Pink Lips and many more, Sunny Leone has emerged as one of the most sought after and bankable celebrities of Bollywood. The dancing sensation is currently garnering praises for her stint in her biopic web-series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone.

