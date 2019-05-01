Sunny Leone sexy photos: Karenjit Kaur also known by her stage name Sunny Leone has once again taken social media by storm with her sexy bikini and monokini photos. Sunny Leone has featured in many item numbers such as Baby Doll, Ijazat, Yeh Kasoor Mera Hai, Desi Look, Rani Wala Dance, Ishq Bhi Kiya Re Maula, Laila Main Laila, Pyaar De, Pink lips and many more.

Sunny Leone sexy photos: Former adult star and Bollywood item girl Sunny Leone has once again taken the internet by storm with her killer body, sizzling dance moves, and her sexy photos. The diva recently took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture from the sets of Dabboo Ratnani photoshoots and oh boy! sunny leone is a sight to behold. In the picture, Karenjit Kaur also known by her stage name Sunny Leone is showing off her curves and her toned legs in a silver monokini while she sits next to a swimming pool. To celebrate 25 years of Daboo Ratnani, sunny leone took to her Instagram handle to wish the star.

The picture in a span of just an hour has crossed 16k likes and the comments section is brimming with compliments for her swim look! Well, this isn’t the first time Sunny Leone has worked for Daboo Ratnani, earlier as well Sunny Leone has posed for the cameras and made head turns with her sexy monokini look. Dressed in a beige monokini, she has complemented her look with kohled eyes, glossy pink lipstick, and wet messy hair. The picture has crossed 70k likes and has gone viral all over the internet!

Sunny Leone made her acting debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s JIsm 2. She gained fame after featuring in the controversial Salman khan reality show- Bigg Boss. On the work front, Sunny Leone has one jam-packed year as she will be seen making her debut not only in Kollywood but also in the Tollywood industry this year.

Take a look at her pictures here:

