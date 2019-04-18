Sunny Leone sexy photos: Bollywood bombshell Sunny Leone has once again taken the internet by a storm with her sultry looks. The diva took to her official Instagram account to post a sexy picture of her in which she can be seen donning an orange off-shoulder dress. This time too, she has very elegantly styled the orange off-shoulder dress with a brown belt. Take a look at it here!

Sunny Leone sexy photos: Bollywood’s babydoll, Sunny Leone never misses a chance to grab attention with her superhot photographs. The diva raises heat every time she posts something on her Instagram account. Carrying a massive fan following on social media sites, Sunny Leone has doubled her popularity. The diva keeps on hogging headlines for her hot and happening pictures. Former porn star Sunny Leone has her Instagram profile flooded with these astonishing stills and she keeps on adding gems to it.

This time too, she has taken the internet by a storm with her latest Instagram photo. The actor posted a photo of her in a beautiful orange off-shoulder dress. Looking hot as ever, Sunny Leone is raising the temperatures yet again. The actor has a superb sense of styling and her wardrobe is full of fashionable outfits. The sartorial fashion choices of Sunny Leone also inspires her fans to dress beautifully. This time too, she has very elegantly styled the orange off-shoulder dress with a brown belt. Take a look at it here!

The actor who debuted in Bollywood with the movie Pooja Bhatt’s erotic thriller Jism 2 (2012) is now going to enter the South Indian film industry too. Karenjit Kaur Vohra, better known with her stage name Sunny Leone has done several movies in Bollywood including Jackpot (2013), Ragini MMS 2 (2014), Ek Paheli Leela (2015) and Tera Intezaar (2017). Swaying fans with her hot Instagram photos, Sunny Leone creates a buzz every time.

Now, the actor is caught up shooting for her Malayalam debut movie Rangeela and on sidelines, she is also waiting for her movie Veeramadevi to get a new release date.

Sunny Leone shot to fame in India with her appearance in Bigg Boss. Later, the diva even hosted popular show Splitsvilla. Not many of her fans know that Sunny Leone also owns the citizenship of America.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More