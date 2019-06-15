Sunny Leone sexy photos: Sunny Leone, who is best known for her item numbers, has recently set the Internet on fire with her ravishing pictures. Dressed in a floral print dress and dewy makeup, the actor winning millions of hearts on Instagram,. Take a look at the pictures:

Sunny Leone sexy photos: Bollywood star Sunny Leone is counted amongst the most stunning actors who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with her hot and sexy attires. Rather it is red carpet looks or her on-screen avatar, the actor makes sure to impress her fans with her gorgeous pictures on social media. Recently, the hottie has again given major fashion to her fans with her latest pictures on Instagram. Dressed in a floral print crop top and a side slit skirt, the actor has won millions of hearts on the Internet.

With mild makeup and soft curls, the actor is looking breathtaking in this attire. In one of her pictures, she has also completed her looks with a magenta shrug. It is not the first time when the actor is making her fans go weak in the knees with her pictures on social media. The diva masters this talent and often makes her fans go crazy with her sultry photos and videos.

Not only this, but the actor is also a fitness freak and is very particular about her workout and diet. The actor believes that exercises play a vital role in our lives and in order to stay fit physical exercises are a must.

The allrounder is currently preparing for her upcoming horror comedy film Kokokola. In order to get into the skin of the character, the diva is improving her Hindi and is also learning the local dialect. The film is produced by Mahendra Dhariwal and will go on floors from the next month. From a long time, Sunny Leone has been absent from the Bollywood industry it is because the actor is spreading her hands in South Indian Film industry.

