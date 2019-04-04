Sunny Leone sexy photos: Bollywood beauty Sunny Leone took to her official Instagram handle to share her waiting for you moment on social media. In a pastel purple coloured dress, Sunny Leone is seen posing for a picture in a sensuous posture on sofa. The post which was shared an hour ago, has already garnered over 238k likes.

Sunny Leone sexy photos: Sunny Leone who is currently busy shooting for her Malayalam debut titled Rangeela, is also waiting to get a release date for Veeramadevi. Well, the Telugu movie which is helmed by VC Vadivudaiyan is likely to hit the theatres tomorrow i.e. April 5. According to janbharattimes, she will feature in Guntur Talkies 2 starring Naresh and Mahesh Manjrekar. Helmed by Praveen Sattaru, Guntur Talkies 2 is bankrolled by Raaj Kumar. Besides that, she will appear in Tina 7 Lolo. She will be seen sharing screens with Karishma Tanna in Devang Dholakia directorial.

Sunny Leone who is quite famous for her flawless beauty, enjoys millions of followers on the photo-sharing app, Instagram. Fans eagerly wait for her sexy photos and alluring videos on the social networking platform. Not just them, Sunny Leone too makes sure her fans are well updated about her trips and cosmetic brand in details via pictures.

In a pastel purple coloured frilled body-hugging dress, Sunny Leone is seen posing like a diva on the sofa in her latest Instagram post that has garnered over 238k likes within an hour of its upload. Her toned legs and a perfect sleek ponytail, Bollywood sensation took to the official account to share her waiting for you moment. This is not the first time that Sunny Leone’s Instagram post has droved away our mid-week crisis. The gorgeous lady is quite famous for posting her sensual pictures and videos on social media. Take a sneak peek into the post of Sunny Leone that has set the Internet on fire:

Well, Sunny Leone who was a popular face on porn site, won millions of hearts with her sweet and lovable nature in Bigg Boss season 5. Baby Doll Main Sone Di girl has movies like Jism 2, Jackpot, Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Mastizaade, One Night Stand, Beiimaan Love under her belt. Not just that, she set the YouTube on fire with her dance moves in songs like Baby Doll, Pink Lips, Laila, Shake the Booty and Hickey.

