Bollywood item queen Sunny Leone is not only one of the most popular Bollywood actresses and a dancing sensation but also a social media sensation and Internet star. The Bollywood bombshell, who is a former porn star, became a household name in India after she participated in the 5th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss in 2011.

The show, which is hosted by none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, got Sunny Leone her ticket to Bollywood and she got her big break in Bollywood during her stay in the Bigg Boss house. Sunny Leone made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with Jism 2 which was helmed by Mahesh Bhatt and was an erotic-thriller. Sunny Leone has featured in a number of Bollywood films such as Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Mastizaade, One Night Stand, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Tera Intezaar, among many others.

Sunny Leone will now be seen in a couple of regional films as well. She will be seen in Punjabi film Jatt & Juliet which stars Manish Paul and will also be seen in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam films. Sunny Leone is currently shooting for Tamil film Veeramadevi in which she is playing the role of a princess.

Sunny Leone also starred as the lead in her own biopic web-series Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone and her performance was highly applauded by fans and critics. Sunny Leone has starred in a number of sensational item songs as well such as Pink Lips, Chaar Bottle Vodka, Paani Wala Dance, Laila Main Laila, Piya More, Trippy Trippy, Baby Doll Main Sone Di, Choli Blockbuster, Kamakshi which is a Kannada song, among many others.

Sunny Leone is also a television host.

