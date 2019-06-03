Sunny Leone sexy photos: Bollywood sex bomb Sunny Leone's top 10 sexy, hot and sizzling photos will set your screens on fire and have been breaking the Internet!

Sunny Leone sexy photos: Former porn star and Bollywood sex bomb Sunny Leone’s top 10 sexy photos in which she is seen in sexy and bold avatars have taken social media by storm. While in some photos she is seen posing in sexy bikinis, in others she is seen posing in hot dresses and the photos are too hot to handle! Sunny Leone is known for her sexy Bollywood item numbers such as Baby Doll Main Sone Di, Laila Main Laila, Paani Wala Dance, Pink Lips, among many others. Sunny Leone is a former porn star and was a very popular name in the pornographic industry before she entered Bollywood.

Sunny Leone participated in the 5th season of Indian controversial reality show Bigg Boss after which she became a popular household name and bagged her first Bollywood movie during her stay in the Bigg Boss house. Sunny Leone made her debut in the Hindi film industry in 2012 with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism 2 which emerged as a blockbuster post which she starred in Bollywood movies like Ragini MMS 2, Jackpot, Current Theega, Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Mastizaade, One Night Stand, Beiimaan Love, Tera Intezaar, among several others.

Sunny Leone starred in her own biopic web-series Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone and her performance was highly applauded.

Sunny Leone will also be making her debut in the Tamil and Malayalam film industry with her upcoming movies like Madhura Raja, Veeramadevi and Rangeela.

Sunny Leone has millions of followers on photo-sharing app Instagram and is one of the most searched social media personalities on Google. Sunny Leone keeps sharing her sexy and hot photos which she keeps sharing on her official Instagram account. She has also hosted several television reality shows.

