Sunny Leone, who is a former adult star and a Bollywood actor is undoubtedly an Internet sensation! The Baby Doll fame has once again set the Internet on fire with her latest Instagram post! Dressed in a stylish green blouse and a sexy green high-slit skirt with silver embroidery, Sunny Leone looks sensational.

Sunny Leone is one of the most amazing dancers in the Indian film industry

Sunny Leone, who is a former adult star and a Bollywood actor is undoubtedly an Internet sensation! The Baby Doll fame has once again set the Internet on fire with her latest Instagram post! Dressed in a stylish green blouse and a sexy green high-slit skirt with silver embroidery, Sunny Leone looks sensational as she poses with her hubby Daniel Weber. Sunny Leone is one of the most amazing dancers in the Indian film industry with a crazy fan following.

She is a former porn star who made her debut in the Indian film fraternity in Mahesh Bhatt’s erotic drama Jism 2 post which she has featured in a number of Bollywood films such as Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Ek Paheli Leela, One Night Stand, among many others. Sunny Leone participated in the 5th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss post which she entered Bollywood. She is at present hosting reality love show Splitsvilla which airs on MTV and will soon be making her debut in the Tamil movie industry with Veeramadevi.

Sunny Leone is a terrific dancer who has given us some iconic dance numbers such as Baby Doll Main Sone Di, Pink Lips, Paani Wala Dance, among many others. She is a social media sensation with a crazy fan following.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More