Sunny Leone sexy video: Bollywood beauty Sunny Leone who made us all groove to her super hit chartbuster Baby Doll, recently set the Internet on fire with her sensuous expressions in Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2019. The famous photographer of India, took to his official Instagram handle to share an adorable video of Leone which is too cute to handle.

Sunny Leone sexy videos: The hot, sexy, gorgeous Sunny Leone needs no introduction. The gorgeous diva who day by day is turning sexier in her life, never fails to impress her fans with sizzling pictures and videos. From being a blue film star on porn sites to becoming one of the best known divas of Bollywood, Leone won millions of hearts and followers for her cuteness and of course amazing dance moves in songs like Baby Doll, Pink Lips and Saiyaan Superstar.

Well, Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2019 is creating a whole lot of buzz in the industry. The ongoing craze of Bollywood beauties going gaga over their photoshoot, Sunny Leone is the latest to add to the list. Ratnani hosted an event on January 28 in which all the actors and actresses were seen flaunting their photos to shutterbugs. In one of the video that went viral on social media and was shared by one of Bollywood’s famous photographers, Dabboo Ratnani. In the video, Sunny is seen escaping with her photoshoot during the event.

Well, Sunny Leone’s adorable Instagram post has simply garnered over 42.2k likes on the Internet. Watch, the unmissable video:

Talking about Sunny Leone’s look in Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2019, the gorgeous diva is seen wearing a hot red coloured jacket with a black underwear. Her too hot to handle photoshoot, has garnered over 1 million likes on Instagram. Take a look at the sexy photo of Sunny Leone:

On the work front, Sunny Leone is all set to entertain her huge fanbase with upcoming Bollywood movie, Tina and Lolo starring Karishma Tanna. She is likely to make a special appearance in Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Total Dhamaal.

