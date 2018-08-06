Sunny Leone, who has been ruling millions of hearts with her sexy and stunning looks and is known for setting the screen on fire with her sexy dance moves, has now set social media on fire after she posted an introductory video for the all-new season of MTV Splitsvilla 11 and the diva is looking so sexy that you won’t be able to keep your eyes off her.

May it be her sexy dance moves while playing around with water, or her lying on a rock showing off her sexy curves, Sunny’s video has gone viral in no time. This will be the fifth time when Sunny will be hosting reality game show Splitsvilla 11 along with MTV VJ Rannvijay Singh.

Welcome to @mtvsplitsvilla XI #mondaymotivation A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Aug 6, 2018 at 1:18am PDT

The show is all about finding love and the hunt for love with interesting challenges, games and twists. Girls on boys on the show try finding their love and fight for the same with a couple winning the show at the end of the season. Splitsvilla is one of the most popular reality shows which has been running successfully for over 11 years now.

Sunny has not only set the Internet on fire with her sexy avatar in the promotional video of Splitsvilla 11 but has also raised the curiosity for the same. This year, along with newcomers, some celebrities and known faces will also be a part of the reality game show Splitsvilla 11.

It is one of the most awaited seasons of the show with more fire which offers you an adventurous ride! Sunny’s video has been breaking the Internet ever since she shared it on her Instagram account!

