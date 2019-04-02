Sunny Leone sexy video: Bollywood diva Sunny Leone who is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming Malayalam movie, Rangeela, set the Internet on fire with her monokini video. In a multi-coloured sexy monokini video, Sunny Leone is seen flaunting her beauty like a diva in the post that garnered over 7k views on social media.

Sunny Leone sexy video: Bollywood diva who enjoys millions of followers on Instagram, barely misses a chance of turning heads with her sexy photos and videos. The stunning lady who is quite active on social media, manages to leave no stone unturned when it comes to treating her fanbase with alluring posts. With 19.9 million followers, Sunny Leone is a total Internet sensation who knows how to flaunt her beauty in the best way possible. Her fashion sense from head to toe is definitely a reason why she is known as one of the hottest yet elegant divas of the tinsel town.

Recently, the Jism 2 actor’s video in a multi-coloured monokini went viral on social media. In her, as always sexy avatar with aviators and bracelet, Sunny Leone’s toned body stole the limelight. The video was merged as in one frame she is seen posing for a picture in the pool in a multi-coloured monokini while in the other frame, she chose a pastel blue coloured monokini with white stripes. Her hot pink colour lip colour with frizzy hair was a perfect way of making the entire outfit look more alluring. Although the video was shared by one of her fan pages on Instagram, it managed to garner 7k views and jam-packed comment section. Watch, Sunny Leone’s sexy video:

The gorgeous lady who became the talk of the town after entering the Bigg Boss house as a wild card entry, was once noted talking about the hardship she went through before getting settled in the tinsel town. With not a lot of people guiding her, what she found in the industry is that there is a lot of ‘yes ma’am’. People told her that this will be a great opportunity, but then, if it does not happen, then everybody goes like we told you not to do it and it was wrong. People do a lot of that here, she said.

Talking about her upcoming movie, Sunny Leone is all set to make her Malayalam debut with Rangeela. She will be seen flaunting her acting skills Santhosh Nair’s directorial that is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 15, this year.

