Bollywood actor Sunny Leone has once again set the internet on with her her sultry moves and grooves. She shared her latest dance video on video streaming site TikTok. It was her debut on TikTok and with her first video Sunny Leone again made her fans skip a heart beat. Sunny can be seen shaking a leg to Punjabi pop song Bolo Ta Ra Ra by

Daler Mehndi. In the video, along with the former Big Boss contestant, her husband Daniel Weber is also accompanying her on the popular song Sadi Gali from Kangana Ranaut’s Tanu Weds Manu.

Sharing the video, Sunny Leone captioned it, “Yup.. We are crazy!! @indiatiktok video series #2 with @shezaadakakkar.” Recently, Sunny took to Instagram to post series of videos of her dancing on popular Bollywood numbers.

On the work front, Sunny Leone is currently busy in shooting for Veeramadevi, which is her first Tamil movie. The film is wagely plotted on historical period drama and war. It is written and directed by Vadivudaiyan. The film stars Sunny Leone in the lead role alongside Navdeep. Actor Nassar and Srinath will be playing the cameo.

The actor who is playing the role of a warrior princess in the periodic drama, learnt horse-riding and sword-fighting.

Sunny Leone profile:

She is a former pornstar, who later made her debut in Bollywood and her acting skills are praised by millions of her fans. Her sweet and lovable nature in Bigg Boss season 5 and later the video song Baby Doll Main Sone Di girl with Meet brothers gave a kick start to her acting career.

Sunny Leone has delivered hits like Jism 2, Jackpot, Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Mastizaade, One Night Stand, Beiimaan Love under her belt. Not just this, she also one of the most searched personalities on Internet, says a study.

