Bollywood’s favourite Baby Doll and former porn star Sunny Leone never fails to impress her millions of followers on photo-sharing app Instagram. The diva on Monday shared an adorable video on her Instagram account in which she is seen dancing with her hubby Daniel Weber and her security guards and sheriffs from Atlanta. Dressed in a sexy silver off-shoulder dress, Sunny Leone looks steaming hot as she shakes a leg with her security guards at an event in Atlanta.

Sunny Leone is currently seen hosting the much-talked-about season of popular reality show Splitsvilla and keeps sharing some sexy and hot photos from the sets on photo-sharing app Instagram. Her latest video has taken over the Internet and is being shared by her millions of fans all over the Internet.

Sunny Leone is a former porn star who made her Bollywood debut after participating in the 5th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. She is known for her sexy dance moves on superhit songs like Baby Doll, Pink Lips, Chaar Bottle Vodka, among many others.

