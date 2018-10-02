Bollywood actor and former adult star Sunny Leone has become one of the most sensational social media personalities all thanks to her sexy, hot and adorable videos she keeps sharing on her official Instagram account. The Baby Doll of Bollywood keeps treating her millions of followers with her adorable videos and one such video which was posted by the beauty on photo-sharing app Instagram has set the Internet on fire!

In the video, we see Sunny putting on makeup and we must say that she looks simply stunning! Dressed in a floral print top, Sunny Leone looks ravishing as she makes those cute expressions! Sunny Leone who has previously featured in a number of Bollywood films such as Ek Paheli Leela, One Night Stand, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, among many others will be soon making her Tollywood debut with Veeramdevi.

She is currently hosting Splitsvilla which is a popular reality game show which airs on MTV. Sunny Leone has a huge fan following across the globe and is one of the most searched social media personalities.

