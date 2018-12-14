Sunny Leone, who is a former porn star and a Bollywood sensation has been breaking all the records on the Internet by posting her sexy and steamy photos which she keeps uploading on her official Instagram account for treating her fans and updating them about her work and personal life.

Sunny Leone, who is a former porn star and a Bollywood sensation has been breaking all the records on the Internet by posting her sexy and steamy photos which she keeps uploading on her official Instagram account for treating her fans and updating them about her work and personal life. In the latest video shared by the Baby Doll fame, Sunny Leone looks like a million bucks as she makes some sensuous expressions!

She also gives a kiss to the camera and we are sure that her millions of fans would have gone crazy after watching this sexy video! Sunny Leone is also a former Bigg Boss contestant who participated in the 5th season of the controversial reality show. It was during her stay in the Bigg Boss house when she bagged her first Bollywood film—Jism 2 by Mukesh Bhatt. Post that Sunny Leone has featured in a number of films like Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Ek Paheli Leela, One Night Stand, Ragini MMS 2, among many others.

She is best known for her sexy item songs like Laila Main Laila, Pink Lips, Baby Doll Main Sone Di, Paani Wala Dance, among several others. Sunny Leone will also be venturing into south Indian films and will soon be making her Tamil debut with Veeramadevi.

