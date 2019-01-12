Sunny Leone hot videos: Bollywood's Baby Doll took to her official Instagram handle to share her adorable video. Treating her millions of fans with a video, Sunny Leone shared the inside details of Dabboo Ratnani's 2019 calendar. Before making it up to Dabboo's photoshoot, Leone had to do all these things.

Sunny Leone hot Instagram videos: One of the most stunning divas of Bollywood Sunny Leone, never misses a chance to make her fans go gaga when it comes to sexy photos and sizzling dance performances in Bollywood movies. The gorgeous lady who is quite active on social media, took to her official Instagram handle to give a perfect Happy New Year surprise to her fans. Treating her millions of fans with an adorable video on photo-sharing app, Leone’s clip will make your day more happening.

Recently, Sunny Leone took to her official Instagram handle to share what she did before making it up to Dabboo Ratnani’s 2019 calendar. Interestingly, Bollywood’s Baby Doll had to clean Dabboo’s studio to make him do her photo shoot. Not just, She had to wait for hours outside Ratnani’s studio. In her Instagram caption, Leone wrote, “Hey guys! Yay, I made it to the 2019 Dabboo Ratnani and Manisha D Ratnani Calendar! So super excited. One clip of us just being silly. Thanks, Dabboo and Manisha!”

Watch the unmissable video of Sunny Leone sharing her funny moments with Dabboo Ratnani:

In the video, Sunny Leone is seen wearing a black crop top with a red jacket and blue jeggings. The video that was posted on January 11, has so far garnered over 111k likes on Instagram. On the work front, Sunny Leone is waiting for her latest Tamil movie Veeramadevi to hit the theatres. Before the movie could release, it has created a lot of buzz in the industry as people objected her role in the movie.

