From dancing to acting to workout, Sunny Leone can rock it all! The former pornstar is a head-turner and why not! Her toned body and sexy curves can make anyone go gaga over her! In the latest video, we see Sunny Leone working out with her trainer and in the caption says that this time she is trying something new in her training session! Dressed in a casual white tee and black lowers, Sunny Leone looks like a million bucks as she does her exercise!

She is indeed one of the sexiest actresses in the industry and not to forget, a phenomenal dancer! Her sexy moves in songs like Laila Main Laila, Saiyaan Superstar, Baby Doll, Desi Look, Pink Lips, among others have set social media and the silver screen on fire! One of the most searched celebrities, Sunny Leone is an Internet sensation who is known for driving her millions of followers crazy with her sexy and steamy photos as well as videos! Sunny Leone, who is at present hosting reality game show Splitsvilla will be soon making her debut in the Telugu film industry!

She is a former porn star and made her debut in the Indian film industry with Jism 2. Post that she has featured in a number of Bollywood films.

