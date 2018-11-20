Bollywood dancing queen Sunny Leone is not only a social media sensation, Instagram queen, phenomenal dancer and a great actor but is also a fitness enthusiast. She keeps sharing her workout photos and videos which she does not only gives out some major fashion goals but also gives some extremely important tips to her fans for a perfectly toned body.

The video will surely be of great use for her millions of fans who wish to have a sexy figure like her and a fit body like her. Sunny Leone is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses who is also a former adult star. She was earlier a popular porn star before she participated in the 5th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan.

Sunny Leone made her debut in the Indian film industry with erotic-thriller Jism 2 and has then featured in several Bollywood films such as Ek Paheli Leela, Ragini MMS 2, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, among many others.

She is currently hosting MTV’s popular game show Splitsvilla and will be making her Tamil debut as well.

