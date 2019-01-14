Sunny Leone's kids' Nisha Kaur Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Asher Singh Weber's photographs on her Instagram have always been a feast to the eyes. This time too, it is no different. Sharing a lovely glimpse of her adorable kids, she has again win the hearts of Internet. The kids looks super adorable in this photograph.

Sunny Leone’s photographs on the social media has hardly been unnoticed by her followers. Be it her photoshoots or vacation diaries, her Instagram is a treat to the sore eyes. Moreover, Sunny’s three kids’ photographs on Instagram is a cherry on the cake. On January 13,2019 Sunday, to celebrate the 11 months of her kids, she took to Instagram to share a lovely collage of her three kids- Nisha Kaur Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Asher Singh Weber.

The photograph has been clicked from the back of the kids. The three adorable little munchkins looks super cute that you can’t blink you eye. While the boys can be seen in diapers Nisha is seen wearing a frock. In the caption, mother of three, wrote that a year and a half ago our (@dirrty99) lives changed with the most beautiful little girl and now 11 month have past with these two precious little boys. She can’t believe it’s almost a year. She has cherished every second with all three. May God bless her to live the longest life so she gets to see three always. Soon after her post, the comment section was flooded with compliments.

Till now, this post has received 124, 304 likes. The fans simply can’t stop gushing over this adorable photograph.

Sunny Leone is the most followed celebrity on the Instagram. With 17.8m followers, she continues to receive more followers.

Check out her more photographs which has been a visual treat to the eyes.

Sunny Leone has been featured in several Bollywood songs such as Laila Main Laila,Kabhi Jo badal Barse, Aaj Phir, baaby Doll, Leela, Yeh Kasoor and many others. Today, she is a popular face as item song dancer.

