Bollywood stunner Sunny Leone, on the occasion of World Aids Day, took to her official Instagram account to share an adorable video sharing across an adorable message for everyone! In the video, we see Sunny Leone asking everyone to join her and help in spreading awareness about HIV. She also says that one should always remember to spread the word and not the disease. Sunny Leone is a former porn star and is currently one of the most sensational Bollywood actor and dancer.

Sunny Leone participated in the 5th season of Salman Khan’s popular show Bigg Boss and later made her acting debut in Bollywood with Mahesh Bhatt’s erotic thriller Jism 2. Sunny Leone is one of the sexiest dancers in the Indian film industry and has featured in a number of hit tracks such as Laila Main Laila, Baby Doll Main Sone Di, Chaar Bottle Vodka, Pink Lips, among many others. She will soon be making her acting debut in the Telugu film industry.

Sunny Leone has featured in a number of Bollywood films such as Ek Paheli Leela, One Night Stand, Jism 2, Ragini MMS 2, among many others. Sunny Leone is also an Internet sensation and has a massive fan following on social media.

