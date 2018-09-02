Bollywood beauty Sunny Leone took to her official Instagram account to share an adorable photo of her holding her daughter Nisha Kaur while she is busy glaring the big buildings. Sunny in her post wrote, "If she only knew how much I really really love her! My little angel from God!"

Bollywood beauty Sunny Leone took to her official Instagram account to share an adorable photo of her holding her daughter Nisha Kaur Weber while she is busy looking at the big buildings from a huge window. Nisha is seen wearing a white tee with the pink coloured striped dress while leone as always looks beautiful in black leggings and a white t-shirt. Sunny in her post wrote, “If she only knew how much I really really love her! My little angel from God!” Take a look at the cute photo of the mother-daughter duo.

Shootout at Wadala actor Sunny Leone Weber and husband Daniel Weber took a great step in 2017 when they adopted their first child Nisha Kaur Weber from a village in Maharashtra. The cute baby girl was just 21 months old during the adoption time. Father Daniel Weber was noted saying that he has never in his life thought of adopting a child.

According to his people are doing such an amazing work at the orphanage that changed his mindset to the world. Weber family in 2018 announced the good news of becoming parents for the second time. The twins were who were names Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber were born through surrogacy.

Take a look at some of the most adorable photos of cute kids shared by Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber on their official Instagram accounts.

