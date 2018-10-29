Bollywood actor Sunny Leone has shared a glimpse of her love story on her official Instagram video. Taken from her biopic web-series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, the video features Sunny romancing her on-screen boyfriend turned husband. In the video, the duo can be seen enjoying a romantic dinner date followed by an intimate dance on the song Sweet Surrender.

Bollywood’s babydoll Sunny Leone has always managed to stay in the buzz due to her sensuous and sultry dance moves on hit chartbusters and controversial past. However, her love life with Daniel Weber and how the duo met is not known to many and has been tactfully kept under wraps. As she opens up about her journey in her biopic web-series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, the actor is all set to spill the beans on her picture-perfect love story.

On October 29, Sunny took to her official Instagram account to share a small romantic clip in which Sunny can be seen romancing her on-screen boyfriend turned husband. From a rooftop dinner to an intimate dance, the duo’s love story seems no short of a Bollywood film.

Dressed in a black crop top styled with purple jeans, Sunny is rocking a fringe haircut. Meanwhile, Daniel is dressed in a blue polo shirt styled with a leather jacket and black pants. In the video, the duo can be seen dancing on the song Sweet Surrender by The Disparrows.

Shared just an hour ago, the video has already garnered 165,937 views and is taking social media by storm. With this, the comment section under the photo has been flooded with compliments appreciating their sizzling chemistry and details about the upcoming episodes of the series.

Workwise, Sunny will be seen making her Kollywood debut with the film Veeramadevi. With this, the second season of her biopic web-series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone has also released on Zee5.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More