Bollywood bombshell Sunny Leone is one of the most popular actors of the industry who has gained a massive fan following over these years. The gorgeous and glowing face of the actor melts a million hearts at once. Karenjit Kaur, better known with her stage name Sunny Leone sways fans with her sizzling avatars on her social media accounts.

The actor is looking absolutely beautiful shining in a glittery pink attire.

Bollywood bombshell Sunny Leone is one of the most popular actors of the industry who has gained a massive fan following over these years. The gorgeous and glowing face of the actor melts a million hearts at once. Karenjit Kaur, better known with her stage name Sunny Leone sways fans with her sizzling avatars on her social media accounts. Other than being a Bollywood star, Sunny Leone has also become a social media sensation because of her stunning stills on Instagram.

With every photo update of her, Sunny creates a buzz on the internet fluttering tons of hearts. This time too, she took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her in a sexy attire. The actor is looking absolutely beautiful shining in a glittery pink attire. Mesmerizing the audience with a sensuous expression, Sunny is yet again stealing the show. The glam doll of Bollywood industry has been oozing oomph since ever and this time too, the fans are going gaga over her photo.

Donning a shiny pink outfit, Sunny is looking jaw-droppingly beautiful. With glittery makeup on her face, Sunny is giving out the star vibe like no other.

On the work front, Sunny is currently prepping up for her Kollywood debut movie Veeramadevi and on the sidelines, she is hosting the MTV Splitsvilla season 11 alongside Rannvijay Singha. Well, this is not the first time she has swayed fans with her astonishing still. There is a collection of her hot and happening photos on Instagram. Have a look at some of them:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More