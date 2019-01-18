Bollywood actor and former porn star Sunny Leone on Friday shared a stunning photo on her official Instagram account which has gone viral on the Internet! In the photo, we see Sunny Leone dressed in a sexy black shimmery dress and the photo is being loved by her followers.

The picture is just too amazing

Former adult star and Bollywood hottie Sunny Leone always surprises us with her stunning and breathtaking Instagram photos! She is not only the dancing queen of Bollywood but also a social media queen as fans are mad about her social media posts. From her sexy dance videos to super cute selfies to stunning photos of the One Night Stand actor, Sunny Leone leaves no stone unturned to woo her fans with her amazing looks and fashionable outfits!

Sunny Leone has been ruling the industry with her sexy dance moves and steamy dance numbers which set the silver screen on fire. From her sexy latka-jhatkas in popular dance number Laila Main Laila to her grooving moves in Baby Doll Main Sone Di, Sunny Leone has proven to be one of the most phenomenal dancers in Bollywood. Her item numbers on songs like Paani Wala Dance, Chaar Bottle Vodka, among others have become highly popular and have garnered more than 100 million YouTube views as well.

In a recent photo shared by Sunny Leone on her Instagram account, the dance diva looks stunning in a black shimmery dress. The picture is just too amazing and Sunny Leone’s expressions are to die for! Sunny Leone made her debut in the Indian film industry with erotic-thriller Jism 2 and later featured in a number of films such as One Night Stand, Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Ragini MMS 2, among many others.

Sunny Leone is also a former Bigg Boss contestant.

