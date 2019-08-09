Sunny Leone was captured outside the playschool of her children and was looking adorable with her two sons, Noah and Asher.

Sunny Leone the hot sensation of Bollywood Industry who started her Bollywood career with Jism 2 is now the mother of three children, she adopted a baby girl last year and now have become a mother to two sons Noah and Asher. Sunny is mostly snapped out of her children’s playschool and so is today when she was snapped while picking up her sons Noah and Asher from their playschool.

Sunny is very much active on social media and is usually seen posting quirky videos and photos of her with her husband and lovely children. The mother-son looks adorable together and you just can’t take the eye off from them.\

Sunny recently posted a picture of her with her husband Daniel Weber, they look lovely together and Sunny looks stunning as usual in a yellow bodycon dress.

Sunny is packed up with the shooting of the Reality Show Splitsvilla 12, and soon she is going to make a Telugu debut with Veermadevi and a Malayalam Debut too, Rangeela, she recently posted a video from the sets of Rangeela, where she was doing the shooting of the first song of the movie. The reports also say that she is going to do an item song for Dabangg 3.

While Sunny was snapped out of the playschool, she was in casual black attire with a pair of glasses and was nailing that look too, and her sons were looking way too cute and were posing for the camera.

