Bollywood Baby doll Sunny Leone recently began with the shooting of her Malayalam debut Rangeela and shared her photos in different looks from its sets. In the photos, she is looking alluring dressed in a silver shimmery dress. The craziest part about her picture is her strange expression which has currently won hearts, have a look

Bollywood queen Sunny Leone is among the top followed actors of the film industry who leaves no chance of astonishing her fans with her latest news, photos and videos. Recently, the actor was making news for her debut in Malayalam song in a South Indian film Rangeela. Bollywood Baby doll took to her official Instagram handle to share her sneak peeks of different looks from the Malayalam song. She shared a classy candid in a shimmery silver dress which is looking stunning on her. The most unusual yet crazy part of her picture is her strange expressions with a suitable title. With a slight tone of mascara, straight hair and stylish earrings, Sunny win millions of hearts on social media.

Earlier to this she also shared an alluring sun-kissed picture from the sets of the film after which fans have gone crazy and curious to witness the song release. Ahead of this, her picture with Mammootty sitting on the couch was buzzing on social media but due to some comments, it was removed from social networking site Facebook. Though some people complimented both Sunny and Mammootty’s look, few people also passed negative comments. Talking about Sunny’s future projects, Sunny will be next seen in Tamil film Veeramadevi, which focusses around a warrior Veeramahadevi, however, Karnataka people disliked the maker’s idea of Sunny portraying the role of Goddess in the movie.

