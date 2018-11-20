Bollywood beauty Karenjit Kaur Vohra popularly known by her stage name Sunny Leone has taken social media by storm with her latest music video on the video-sharing platform YouTube. The stunning lady who is known as the baby doll of Bollywood never misses a chance to stun her 16.1 million fans on Instagram with her sexy photos and videos.

Sunny Leone song Laila Main Laila will soon cross 500 million views on YouTube

Sunny Leone’s song Laila Mai Laila from the film Raees starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan has emerged as her highest viewed song on YouTube with 415 million. Crooned by Pawni Pandey, the song is a perfect remake of the much loved 80’s track. The track has been recreated by talented music director Ram Sampath and the lyrics have been penned by Indeevar and the additional lyrics have been given by Javed Akhtar. Watch the song, Laila Mein Laila, here:

On the work front, Sunny Leone is currently judging Splitvilla 11 and will be soon seen making her Malayalam debut with Rangeela and her Tollywood movie Veeramdevi.

