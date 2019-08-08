Sunny Leone songs: Sunny leone hacked people playlist with her energetic item numbers, you can't take off your eyes from her commendable dance moves. Here are the top 5 item numbers of Bollywood diva Sunny leone.

Sunny Leone songs: Sunny Leone is as sweet and simple as a Bollywood’s hot and sizzling actress. She is an American-Indian actress who marked her place in Indian cinema with her phenomenal performances. She won billions of hearts with her attitude and style. Sunny is known for her item numbers in Bollywood; her performance is cheery on the top to the film. The best thing people love about sunny is, she never gets impatient or outburst in any situation.

She tackles her negative image calmly and counters back so smartly, that gave her the power to build herself. Sunny has done multiple item numbers in distinguish films, like Baby Doll in Ragini MMS 2, Pink Lips in Hate story 3, Laila Main Laila in the film Raees, Desi Look in Ek Paheli Leela, and Laila Teri Le Legi in the film Shoot Out at Wadala.

Sunny Leony first appeared as a protagonist in Pooja Bhatt’s directorial, Jism 2. That was a good kick to begin a career in the Bollywood industry. Apart from that, Sunny has featured in the films like Jackpot, Ek Paheli Leela, Tera Intezaar, and Ragini MMS 2. The actor has seen hosting television reality show Splitsvilla. She also bagged the trophy of the famous television reality BigBoss season 5.

Sunny Leone belongs to a Punjabi family, as a result, her real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra. The Indian-American actor was born in American and holds American citizenship. She married an American Musician and stays in Mumbai with her 3 beautiful kids. Sunny admires Bollywood Industry and always wanted to work here; to become a Bollywood star is like a dream come true for her.

The actress will be next seen in her upcoming film Rangeela co-starring Krrish Menon and Salim Kumar. The film will be released in Malayalam Language and is being directed by Santhosh Nair. Here are top 5 Bollywood item numbers of the sensational dancer Sunny leone.

