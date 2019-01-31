Sunny Leone with her husband Daniel Weber and her twin babies Noah and Asher was spotted at the airport by the paps. The duo turned into a family of five after they welcomed twin boys last year. The kiddos look so adorable that they will make your heart melt.

Karenjit Kaur Vohra aka Sunny Leone is married to musician Daniel Weber since 2011 and is the mother of three. The couple took their first step towards parenting by adopting a baby girl Nisha from Latur, Maharashtra who has already turned 3. Later in time, Leone’s twin sons were conceived via surrogacy and are about to turn 1 soon. Recently the actress took to her Instagram account to post adorable pictures of her sons which will make you awestruck.

She has American citizenship as well and has also used the stage name, Karen Malhotra. Sunny entered in Bigg Boss 5 in the year 2011 on Day 49 of the house as a contestant. The actress made her debut in Bollywood in Pooja Bhatt’s erotic thriller Jism 2 (2012) and shifted her focus to mainstream acting which was followed up with Jackpot (2013), Ragini MMS 2 (2014) and Ek Paheli Leela (2015), One Night Stand (2016) and Tera Intezaar (2017). Apart from her acting career, she has been part of activism campaigns including the Rock ‘n’ Roll Los Angeles Half-Marathon to raise money for the American Cancer Society. The former Bigg Boss contestant has also posed for a People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) ad campaign with a rescued dog, encouraging pet owners to spay and neuter their cats and dogs. Sunny Leone signed her second Bollywood film, Ragini MMS 2, the sequel to Ekta Kapoor’s horror movie Ragini MMS. She also featured in an item number in the Sanjay Gupta and Ekta Kapoor’s 2013 film Shootout at Wadala.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More