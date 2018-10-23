Bollywood actor Sunny Leone who is all set to hit the theatres with her upcoming film Veeramadevi, has already started facing criticism. The group's youth wing president, R Harish was noted saying that it is not right to have Sunny Leone play a historical character who is not only an icon of Kannada but also someone who built many temples.

After Deepika Padukone, now Sunny Leone to face the criticism as she is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming film Veeramadevi. Well, Sunny will be seen essaying the role of a warrior queen Veeramahadevi in the film which will be released in multi-languages across the nation. Just before its release, the film has started facing criticism from pro-Kannada outfits in Karnataka. It is reported that the critics who are on the urge of protesting claim that the Baby Doll actor Sunny Leone is not suitable for the role and should be replaced.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike as per reports is an organisation which was seen protesting in front of the Town Hall in Bengaluru. Sunny Leone’s posters were burnt and slogans against her were being shouted by the protesters. They have even banned her from entering the city. They have also decided to disrupt her event that will be held on November 3 in Bengaluru where she will perform. The protesters believe that Sunny Leone is a former porn star and should not be playing a historical character.

Harish M who is the founder of Time Creations, was noted saying that it is up to the police to ensure the security of the actress and other performers at the event which is being organised by Time Creations on November 3. Meanwhile, R Harish, the group’s youth wing president, was noted saying that it is not right to have Sunny Leone play a historical character who is not only an icon of Kannada but also someone who built many temples. He further added that the group has already bought 230 tickets for the performance and will disrupt the event if she is involved in the film.

