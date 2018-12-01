Bollywood bombshell has once again fluttered hearts with her astonishing still. Leaving her fans breathless, Sunny Leone posted a glimpse of the magazine cover she will be appearing on. Looking sizzling as ever, Sunny is striking a sensuous pose for the magazine photoshoot. The actor not only sways fans with her on-screen hotness but also keeps on impressing them with her stunning social media updates.

Bollywood stunner Sunny Leone is yet again turning heads with her hot photo. Known to steal limelight with her sexy avatars, Sunny Leone melts a million hearts with just a asingle gaze of her. The actor is one of the most popular and loved divas in the industry currently who also bags a massive fanbase on social media. Sunny keeps on surprising fans with her astonishing photo updates on social media and fans shower their love every time.

Well, continuing to raise the hotness quotient, the babydoll took to her official Instagram handle to post a photo of her from a famous magazine cover. Sexy as she is, Sunny Leone will make you skip a beat with this gorgeous photo. Posing for the cover page of Urbane magazine, Sunny is striking a stunning pose and giving out sensuous expressions. Donning a sating grey clothing, Sunny has left hair waves do the talking. Take a look!

This is not the first time, Jism actor has looted praises for her sultry styling. Every gaze of her will make it difficult for you take your eyes off her. Enjoying a crazy fan following of more than 16 million on Instagram, Sunny Leone manages to grab all the attention and a huge number of like and comments.

In a matter of no time, the post has already got more than 143k likes with overflowing comment section. On the work front, Sunny Leone will soon be seen in her Tollywood debut movie Veeramadevi and on the sideline, she is hosting the 11th season of MTV Splitsvilla with Rannvijay Singha.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More