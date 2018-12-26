Bollywood actor Sunny Leone has been breaking the Internet with her stunning photos and videos. Her charm and beautiful smile steal millions of hearts and her latest video which was shared by one of the fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram has taken over the Internet.

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone has been breaking the Internet with her stunning photos and videos. Her charm and beautiful smile steal millions of hearts and her latest video which was shared by one of the fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram has taken over the Internet. In the video, we see Sunny Leone dressed in a short pink skirt and a white shirt. Her beautiful smile and stunning eyes are to die for! Seems like Sunny Leone was going for shopping when paparazzi shot the video which started surfacing on the Internet on Wednesday afternoon.

Sunny Leone, who made her debut in Bollywood with Jism 2 has been ruling Bollywood all thanks to her sultry dance numbers like Baby Doll Main Sone Di, Laila Mail Laila, Pink Lips, Chaar Bottle Vodka, Paani Wala Dance, among many others. Sunny Leone is also a former Bigg Boss contestant who has featured in a number of Bollywood films such as Ek Paheli Leela, One Night Stand, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, among many others. Sunny Leone will soon be making her debut in the Tamil film industry with Veeramadevi.

She has a massive fan following across the globe.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More