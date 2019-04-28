Bollywood sensation Sunny Leone's latest Instagram photo in which she is seen posing in her gym avatar has been breaking the Internet as the former porn star is looking too hot to handle!

Bollywood’s Baby Doll and former porn star Sunny Leone, who is also a social media sensation, has been steaming it up on the Internet with her sexy, hot and stunning photos as well as videos which the Ragini MMS 2 star keeps sharing on her official Instagram account. In the latest photo shared by the former adult star on her Instagram profile, Sunny Leone looks sexy and too hot to handle in her breathtaking gym avatar.

She is dressed in a sexy white crop top with a black jacket and black gym pants and matching shoes and it is her stylish hairdo which is stealing the show! Sunny Leone is one of the biggest social media sensations with a massive fan base across the globe.

She is a social media personality with millions of followers on photo-sharing app Instagram and her sexy photos and videos set the Internet on fire each time the Bollywood dancing queen posts them on social media platforms. Sunny Leone, who is known for her films such as Ragini MMS 2, Balwinder Singh Famous Ho Gaya , Current Theega, Mastizaade, One Night Stand, Beiimaan Love, Tera Intezaar, among several others and item songs such as Shake That Booty, Pink Lips, Kuth Kuth Jayacha Honeymoon La, Laila Main Laila, Choli Blockbuster, Baby Doll Main Sone Di, Paani Wala Dance, among several others will be soon making her debut in the Tamil and Malayalam film industry as well.

Sunny Leone is one of the sexiest dancers in Bollywood and she is known for her stunning looks and phenomenal dance skills.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App