Sunny Leone beats Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and other celebrities to become one of the most googled celebrity in India. According to Google analytics, Sunny Leone became one of the most searched celebrities after starring in Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story.

Karenjit Kaur Vohra popularly known as Sunny Leone is once again the most googled celebrity in India. According to Google analytics Sunny Leone, former porn star, actor, entrepreneur, and even a writer has more searches in comparison to other Bollywood celebrities. Most of the searches were in respect to her videos and her latest biopic Karenjit Kaur Vohra: The untold story of Sunny Leone.

Sunny Leone had topped the list in the year 2018 as well and this marks as her second consecutive achievement of the same. When Sunny was informed about the same, she was overjoyed and couldn’t control her excitement as she bagged the title a second time in a row, as per her team. She in a statement thanked her team members and most importantly her crazy fans. She said “My team brought this to my notice today and I have to thank my fans for constantly supporting me and being there for me this is a great feeling. “

To win the title, Sunny Leone who started her career in Bollywood from scratch in the year 2005 with Jism 2 after he Bigg Boss appearance has beaten Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and all the other Bollywood town celebrities to bag the title for the second time. As per Google Analytics, the most searches for Sunny Leone are from Northeast side for her biopic second season Karenjit Kaur Vohra: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone.

Check out some of her hot photos here:

Sunny leone has surpassed some of the nation’s biggest names such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan to become one of the most googled celebrities.

Check out some of her item songs here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App