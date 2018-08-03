The all-new season of Karan Johar's much-awaited chat shows Koffee With Karan is finally coming back and fans are extremely excited to see their favourite show back after two years. It is one of the most popular celebrity chat show which is hosted by none other than ace filmmaker Karan Johar. Koffee With Karan gives offers a lot of steamy gossips, fun chats and major revelations take place on the show.

The best part about Koffee With Karan is the rapid fire round where Karan Johar asks some spicy and controversial questions to the guest celebrities which makes the show even more happening. However, the most interesting part about the all-new sixth season of Koffee With Karan is that none other than Bollywood diva and former adult star Sunny Leone will be making her debut on Karan Johar’s chat show.

According to latest media reports, Dhadak actors Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor will also be making their debut on the coffee couch. Seeing the list of expected celebrity guests on the show, it seems like this season of Koffee With Karan will be more fun, more steamy and more controversial.

Interestingly, just like Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan made their debut on Koffee With Karan after making their Bollywood debut in Karan Johar’s film, Ishaan and Janhvi, who made their big Bollywood debut this year with Karan Johar’s Dhadak, will be seen with their godfather answering many twisted questions. It will also be interesting to see Bollywood’s Baby Doll Sunny Leone on the famous and controversial coffee couch.

The previous season of Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan was a big hit and was enjoyed by fans and now everyone is waiting for the new season which will start airing at the end of this year.

