Sunny Leone top 20 hot mini skirt photos and 5 mini skirt videos: Karenjit Kaur Vohra also known by her stage name Sunny Leone started her acting career back in 2012 with Mahesh Bhatt's Jism 2. The Bollywood diva has made a mark in the industry and is a social media sensation with more than 19 million followers on Instagram! See her hot photos inside.

Sunny Leone top 20 hot mini skirt photos and 5 mini skirt videos, check out how Sunny is looking super hot in mini skirt

Sunny Leone top 20 hot mini skirt photos and 5 mini skirt videos: Former Adult star and Bollywood actor Sunny Leone has yet again set the internet on fire with her sexy mini skirt stills! Canadian Indian American actress and model started her acting career after featuring in controversial reality show Bigg Boss after which she was offered her debut film Jism 2 by Mahesh Bhatt. The movie received a lot of criticism but was a commercial hit at the box office!

In her 7 year long acting career Sunny Leone has featured in many Bollywood movies and will be soon seen making her Malayalam and Tollywood debut this year with Veeramdevi and Rangleela. A few minutes back Sunny Leone took to her official Instagram handle to share that the season finale of her webseries- Karenjit Kaur- the Untold Story of Sunny Leone will go on screens on April 5, 2019.

Take a look at some of her pictures in a mini skirt here:

Some of the movies of Sunny Leone are- Ragini MMS 2, Hate story 2, One night Stand, Beilman love, Raees, Ek Paheli Leela, Tera Intezar, The Virginity Hit, Jackpot, Singh Is Blling, Tina and Lolo, Vadacurry, Fuddu, and many more such interesting movies.

Hear Trippy Trippy here:

Well Sunny Leone is not only known for her movies but also her hit item songs such as Pink Lips, Laila Main Laila, Kabhi Jo badla Barse, Aaj Phir, Zaalima, Khuda Bhi, Baby Doll, Udi Udi Jaye, Desi Look, Chaar bottle Vodka, Abhi Abhi, Pink Lips, Yeh Jism, Yeh Kasoor, Hor Nach, Ishq Da Sutta, Gulabi 2.0 and many more.

On the work front, Sunny Leone is currently shooting for her Tollywood debut Veeramadevi which is slated to release this year in 2019. Sunny is also hosting Splitsvilla and Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone. The Bollywood diva is a social media sensation with more than 20 million followers on the photo-sharing app Instagram.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More